Missing man with dementia in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 75-year-old man with dementia who walked out of his home in Columbia on Friday night.
Richard Grim left his home on the 100 block of South 5th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police say he has dementia and may not know where he is.
Grim is described to be approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, black hair, and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and white checkered jacket.
Anyone who sees Grim or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.