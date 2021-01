Mildred Cranmer was last seen at 8 a.m. Thursday in Lancaster

Manor Township Police are looking for a woman missing out of Lancaster County who they say may be confused.

Mildred Cranmer, 80, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Thursday at Wildbriar Court North in Lancaster.

Police say she may be at a special risk to harm or injury and might be confused.

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and is about 140 lbs. Mildred has gray hair, and hazel eyes.

Police say she is known to drive a white Taurus with PA tags LMD7917.