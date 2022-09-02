Police are searching for missing Lancaster County teen

Lindsay Vargas, 17, was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m., when she left her job at a McDonald's on Lincoln Highway East and did not return, according to police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing teenager.

Lindsay Vargas, 17, was last seen at the McDonald's restaurant where she worked, located near the East Towne Mall at 2090 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

She left her job there and did not return, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Investigators believe Vargas may be in the company of a 26-year-old man who was driving a red Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner.

Police do not think Vargas was abducted, but she is considered to be at-risk and investigators are attempting to locate her.

Vargas is described as a Hispanic girl, about five feet, seven inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing her McDonald's work uniform, but may be dressed differently now, police say.