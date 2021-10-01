Police are searching for missing Lancaster County teen

Michael Jackson, 15, was last seen by his family on Sept. 19 when he was dropped off at a friend's house.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Michael Jackson has not been seen by his family since September 19, when he was dropped off at a friend's house on Old Philadelphia Pike, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

While his disappearance is not considered to be the result of criminal activity at this time, police say, there is concern for Jackson's well-being as he is a juvenile.

Police say Jackson is known to have friends in East Lampeter, Leola, Millersville, Manheim Township, and the city of Lancaster.

He may be traveling between locations by bicycle, police say.

Jackson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, police say. Anyone who may be knowingly helping him without alerting authorities may be in violation of PA statute Title 18, section 2904 -- Interference With the Custody of Children, according to police.