Missing Lancaster County teen found safely after 14-hour search

Adugna "Levi" Mohr, 13, was found by an Elizabethtown business owner this morning after being reported missing at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 13-year-old Lancaster County boy who went missing Wednesday was located safely Thursday morning, Northwest Regional Police said in a press release.

Adugna "Levi" Mohr, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police say.

He was found around 9:20 a.m. Thursday by the owner of a business on the 1500 block of N. Market Street in the borough, according to police.

Northwest Regional Police would like to thank the following groups for participating in the search for Mohr, which lasted more than 14 hours: