Police looking for missing Lancaster County man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County man last seen in York County on Friday.

Donald Mellinger, 87, of Narvon was last seen at the intersection of Delta and Gum Tree Roads in York County on Sept. 30, around 10 p.m.

Police say Mellinger may be confused or in need of medical attention.

He is described to be 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 230 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Mellinger was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes.

Police say he was driving a 2002 black Chrysler 300 sedan with PA registration LYZ-1420.