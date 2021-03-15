Police are searching for missing Lancaster County woman

Jenna Koehler, 20, of Elizabethtown, was last seen Saturday morning, police say.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Elizabethtown Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Jenna Koehler, 20, was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say. She did not show up for work that morning, according to police.

Koehler is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.

She may be operating a silver 2004 Honda Civic that is believed to have minor damage to the front driver's side door. The vehicle has PA registration GCG8292.