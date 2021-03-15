Police are searching for missing Lancaster County woman

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Elizabethtown Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.
Jenna Koehler, 20, was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say. She did not show up for work that morning, according to police.
Koehler is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.
She may be operating a silver 2004 Honda Civic that is believed to have minor damage to the front driver's side door. The vehicle has PA registration GCG8292.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Elizabethtown Police at (717) 367-1835.