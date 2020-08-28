Missing 75-year-old in Lancaster County

Her family and officials believe Brubaker may be in danger due to health concerns.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 75-year-old Warwick Township woman who was last seen on Thursday evening.

Elaine S. Brubaker is described as a white woman, 75 years old, around 200 pounds, grayish-brown hair, 5'5", blue eyes, and walks with a cane.

Her family reported to police that she was last seen Thursday evening and they believe she left her home on her own accord but hasn't returned.

Police say her vehicle is a 2012 Ford Fusion, with Pa. registration EBZ-2193 brown or cinnamon in color.