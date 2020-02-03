Millersville University to host 'Super Tuesday' carnival

The free event, which will be held in the atrium of the Student Memorial Center from 7-10 p.m., is open to students and other members of the campus community.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University's Center for Civic and Community Engagement will host a evening of events Tuesday night to mark the "Super Tuesday" portion of the primary season.

The free event, which will be held in the atrium of the Student Memorial Center from 7-10 p.m., is open to students and other members of the campus community. It will politically engage the campus through games, food, and giveaways, the school said.

Super Tuesday at Millersville will include an array of carnival-themed activities such as a goldfish game, a ring toss, a dime pitch, balloon art, “Rock the Vote” rock painting, airbrush tattoos and a photo booth. WIXQ, the Student Government Association, Early Childhood Organization, Circle K and Biology club will provide additional games for the carnival. Students can win prizes such as pins, buttons, pens, reusable tote bags, an event exclusive t-shirt and more. Along with a mock election, there will be political trivia and students can collect stamps on a passport as they complete activities and games.

Supported by the Center for Student Involvement & Leadership and the Walker Fellows, Super Tuesday serves as part of Millersville’s participation in this year’s ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a nonpartisan national initiative to increase student voter engagement and turnout. In 2019, Millersville was given a gold seal by the initiative for achieving a student voting rate between 40-49%.

Dr. Adam Lawrence, coordinator of the Walker Center for Civic Responsibility and Leadership and acting chair of the Government and Political Affairs department, notes how the gold seal is important in the school’s work to actively engage students in politics. “We are proud to earn this national recognition for our efforts. Our faculty, staff, administrators and students have worked diligently to reduce apathy, increase engagement and graduate civic-minded students prepared to solve the country’s, and the world’s, most pressing challenges.”