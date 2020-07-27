Millersville University Homecoming weekend will be an all-virtual event this year, school says

Among the events planned are kits to celebrate Homecoming at home, a Miles for Marauders virtual walk, and a virtual golf tournament

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University’s 2020 Homecoming festivities are switching to an all-virtual format this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Monday.

This comes after news that the annual Millersville Community Parade, which is normally part of the Homecoming weekend, has also been canceled. The university announced that cancellation on July 16.

Homecoming was originally planned with on- and off-campus events on Oct. 23-24, the school said.

Now it will be a completely virtual event.More activities and information can be found online at millersville.edu/homecoming.

The line-up of online events includes:

Homecoming @ Home Kits: Celebrate Homecoming in the comfort of your own house with these kits that will be available for purchase. Kits are built for a family of two or a family of four and include branded Millersville items.

Celebrate Homecoming in the comfort of your own house with these kits that will be available for purchase. Kits are built for a family of two or a family of four and include branded Millersville items. Miles for Marauders: Join us for a virtual walk or run to get you moving. Entrance fees will make an impact to support students.

Join us for a virtual walk or run to get you moving. Entrance fees will make an impact to support students. Virtual Golf Tournament: Submit your golf scores from the month of October and the top 20 golfers will receive a prize!

Submit your golf scores from the month of October and the top 20 golfers will receive a prize! Selfie Scavenger Hunt: an on-campus, safe and self-guided tour with special prizes given to those who complete the challenge.

an on-campus, safe and self-guided tour with special prizes given to those who complete the challenge. Digital Scrapbook: Those celebrating milestone reunions this year are invited to contribute their memories to a digital scrapbook, which will be shared online.