Millersville University says network outage was the result of an 'external attack'

The network outage caused the university to cancel classes on Monday, though online classes resumed Tuesday. The school believes no personal data was compromised.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The network outage that forced Millersville University to cancel classes this week was the result of an external cyber attack, the school said Tuesday on Twitter.

"We can now confirm that on Sunday...Millersville University received an external attack on our network," the university's tweet said. "IT immediately took action to mitigate the hit.

"It is important to note that Millersville's personally identifiable information located in our system has been encrypted since 2019," the university said in a later tweet. "Because of this, to the best of our knowledge, that data has not been compromised."

The loss of the network impacted Millersville's Wi-Fi/internet, Zoom, D2L, campus telephones and additional services.

The school cancelled in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, though online/virtual classes resumed on Tuesday.

There was no word from the school on when in-person classes would resume.