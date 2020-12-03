Millersville man convicted of dealing fentanyl-laced heroin

Jose Valentin, 52, was jailed on $1 million bail after a Lancaster County jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday afternoon.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Millersville man was convicted this week of dealing fentanyl-laced heroin.

Jose Valentin, 52, was jailed on $1 million bail after a Lancaster County jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday afternoon on counts of delivery of heroin and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

At trial, evidence was presented that Valentin sold drugs from his Jaguar sedan while in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue in Lancaster on October 13, 2017.

Police were in the area for a surveillance detail, and stopped a man who purchased drugs from Valentin.

That man had five baggies of heroin that tested positive for both heroin and fentanyl.

Officers conducted a search of Valentin and found him in possession of $395 cash and six bags of heroin that matched what the buyer had purchased.