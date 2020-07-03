Millersville man charged with sharing child pornography

Parker Lindstrom's charges are the result of an investigation that started in 2018.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Millersville man has been charged with sharing child pornography on a file-sharing platform, according to court documents.

In November 2018, the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force received a cyber tip from an investigative analyst for the Delaware County Crimes Against Children (IAC) unit.

After the task force reviewed the tip, police learned that an image of child porn was uploaded to a file-sharing platform on October 31, 2018, from username "petrathompson" with an IP address owned by Comcast Cable Communications, documents say

The task force then submitted a court order to Comcast Cable Communications for information on the IP address from the tip, officials say.

Police received the results of the search warrant and identified the subscriber as Parker Lindstrom of Valley Road, according to court documents.

On the morning of September 4, 2019, police executed a search warrant at Lindstrom's Valley Road home and seized an Apple MacBook Pro and a Nexstar external hard drive, among many other electronic devices.

Lindstrom agreed to voluntarily speak with Millersville Borough Police regarding the investigation at his home and initially denied using the username "petrathompson", but later admitted that he did use that username to watch porn anonymously on the file-sharing platform, according to officials.

Police say Lindstrom also admitted to using the file-sharing platform to share pornographic images with others and that he had possibly seen child pornography on the platform.

According to police, when they conducted a forensic examination of Lindstrom's Apple MacBook Pro and Nexstar hard drive, they discovered numerous file names indicating child pornography.