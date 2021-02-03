Network outage causes Millersville to cancel classes for a second day

Millersville University has cancelled all in-person and online classes due for Tuesday, March 2 because of a network outage.

Due to a network outage, Millersville University has cancelled classes for a second day in a row.

The outage also caused the University to cancel classes on Monday.

All dining facilities and the Health Services center will be open on Tuesday.

An evening update on the network outage. Our DMs are open for questions, and remember that we will continue to post information on our social media sites as we have updates. pic.twitter.com/Pdrww1rrPc — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) March 1, 2021

In a social media post Monday, the University said that wifi internet access, and outlook have been restored on campus.