Network outage causes Millersville to cancel classes for a second day

Millersville University has cancelled all in-person and online classes due for Tuesday, March 2 because of a network outage.
Due to a network outage, Millersville University has cancelled classes for a second day in a row. 

Millersville University has cancelled all in-person and online classes due for Tuesday, March 2 because of a network outage. 

The outage also caused the University to cancel classes on Monday. 

All dining facilities and the Health Services center will be open on Tuesday. 

In a social media post Monday, the University said that wifi internet access, and outlook have been restored on campus.

Employees should contact their supervisors to determine working arraignments. 

 

