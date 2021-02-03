Network outage causes Millersville to cancel classes for a second day

Due to a network outage, Millersville University has cancelled classes for a second day in a row.
Millersville University has cancelled all in-person and online classes due for Tuesday, March 2 because of a network outage.
The outage also caused the University to cancel classes on Monday.
All dining facilities and the Health Services center will be open on Tuesday.
In a social media post Monday, the University said that wifi internet access, and outlook have been restored on campus.
Employees should contact their supervisors to determine working arraignments.