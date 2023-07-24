x
Lancaster County

Marietta woman charged with endangering welfare of a child after her 2-year-old is found alone in roadway

Michelle Hunger, 39, was sleeping in her Marietta home when the child wandered outside alone and was found unattended in a nearby roadway, police said.
MARIETTA, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police found her 2-year-old wandering unattended in the borough of Marietta earlier this month.

According to Susquehanna Regional Police, the child was found in the street on the 300 block of East Market Street at about 9 a.m. on July 6. 

Concerned citizens who spotted the child contacted authorities, police said.

The mother of the child, Michelle Hunger, 39, of Marietta, was charged after an investigation of the incident, according to police. Officers found her asleep in her home after the incident, police claim.

