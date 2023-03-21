Lancaster County man will serve up to 65 years in prison for sexual assault of 4 girls between 2012-2021

Melvin Petersheim, 49, was determined to be a sexually violent predator and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, prosecutors said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty in October to 27 counts of sexual abuse of minors, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Melvin Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, was determined to be a sexually violent predator after his defense team stipulated to an expert psychologist's findings, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said. He was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn to a prison term of 21 to 65 years at a hearing Tuesday morning.

Petersheim previously admitted to raping and sexually assaulting four victims between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township.

“This case stood out notably because of the conduct itself, but also because some of the psychological things the victims had to go through,” said Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, who prosecuted the case. “The amount of bravery the victims displayed by not only coming forward but being involved in the process really struck me. They are very strong individuals.”

Haverstick stated Petersheim told the victims not to tell anyone of the abuse and made them feel as if it was normal behavior.

Haverstick asked for a minimum of 25 years in prison while defense counsel asked for 10 years minimum.

“I can’t overlook the nature of this conduct,” Judge Spahn said before ordering sentence. “This conduct is abhorrent.”

On Nov. 1, 2021, Manheim Township Police received a child welfare report from Lancaster County Children & Youth. Subsequent interviews with the victims revealed and detailed the abuse.

Petersheim entered a guilty plea on two charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, three charges of aggravated indecent assault, four charges of unlawful contact with a minor, two charges of incest with a minor, three charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13, two charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, four charges of corruption of minors, four charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13, and two charges of indecent assault of a person less than 16.