Max's Eatery will close its doors in downtown Lancaster on April 23

LANCASTER, Pa. — Max's Eatery, a popular dining spot in downtown Lancaster, announced it is closing its doors for the final time on April 23.

The diner, famous for its boozy milkshakes, tater tot side orders and menu items like the "Quick Cluck" chicken sandwich, had been open on the first block of West King Street since 2018.

"We have treasured our time serving the community and the incredible outpouring of support that has been seen and felt over these last five years," the business said on Facebook. "Much has changed during our time as the preeminent destination for family dining in downtown Lancaster and we treasure each and every moment spent."

But to those disappointed to hear of the diner's closing, there is a silver lining: The business said it will continue to operate its Max & Go location at 600 Richmond Square in Manheim Township.