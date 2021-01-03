20-year-old Lancaster County man dies in two-vehicle crash overnight in Elizabeth Township

Matthew S. Weaver, of Stevens, sustained fatal injuries in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 12:28 a.m. on 28th Division Highway, State Police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old Lancaster County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight in Elizabeth Township, according to State Police.

Matthew S. Weaver, of Stevens, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 12:28 a.m. on the 500 block of 28th Division Highway, police say.

According to police, Weaver was traveling west along the roadway when he lost control of his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta due to wet roads and rainy conditions. His vehicle drifted into the eastbound lane, where it was struck by another vehicle.

Both vehicles traveled forward another 50 feet, according to police. Weaver's car struck a guide rail on the south side of the roadway, while the other vehicle came to rest facing east. The second vehicle's front bumper struck Weaver's car on the front and rear passenger side, police say.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.