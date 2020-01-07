Maryland woman charged with DUI after crash in Lancaster County

Alayshia Dotson is also charged with child endangerment after Tuesday night's single-vehicle crash in New Holland. Her 2-year-old was riding in the car, police say.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A 25-year-old Maryland woman has been charged with DUI and child endangerment after a single-vehicle accident in New Holland, Lancaster County Tuesday night.

Alayshia Dotson, of Edgewood, is also charged with numerous traffic violations in relation to the crash, which occurred around 10:10 p.m. on the first block of South Tower Road, New Holland Borough Police say.

According to police, Dotson crashed her Jeep Compass into a concrete drain, causing severe damage tot he front end of the vehicle and the deployment of the vehicle's airbags. Her two-year-old son was riding in the vehicle's back seat, police say.

Dotson allegedly showed signs of intoxication while speaking to officers and was unable to complete field sobriety tests. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police say.

It was later learned Dotson was driving on a suspended license, according to police.

Tests later revealed Dotson had a blood alcohol content of .168 percent, well over the legal limit of .08 percent, police say.

Dotson was arraigned on the charges and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bail.