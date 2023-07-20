Lancaster man accused of injuring person with fork during altercation last month

Mark Anthony Ressel, 51, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the June 11 incident, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted for more than a month for assaulting another person with a fork during an altercation at a Lancaster Township home was taken into custody this week, Manheim Township Police said.

Mark Anthony Ressel, 51, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on June 11 on the 1000 block of Grofftown Road, according to police.

The victim told police that they had been in an argument with Ressel that turned physical. During the altercation, Ressel allegedly grabbed a fork and threw it at the victim, police said. The fork lodged in the victim's right cheek, causing a puncture wound.

The victim also sustained multiple contusions around the left ear and neck in an altercation with Ressel the previous day, police claim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ressel had fled the scene prior to officers' arrival and remained at large since the alleged incident, but was arrested on Thursday, police said.