Marietta man dies after attempting to flee police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Marietta man died after attempting to flee police.

Todd Groff, 44, was pronounced dead just after 9:00 p.m. on April 9 on the Susquehanna River shore after being taken into police custody.

Around 7:15 p.m., police were called to South Clay Street in Marietta for a reported parking violation.

Upon arrival, police found the vehicle and its driver, Groff, in the area.

When police asked Groff to move the vehicle they found that he had an active bench warrant out of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Upon attempting to stop him, Groff drove a few blocks away from police before stopping his vehicle and running across the train tracks.

Police say Groff traveled about 200 yards in total to the river shore.

It was there that officers handcuffed Groff, who was on his knees when officers pulled him up to walk to a cruiser.

It was then that Groff collapsed and went unconscious, police say.

Officials administered multiple doses of Narcah and performed CPR for several minutes.

When medics arrived, they used an AED machine, but Groff never regained consciousness.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner.

The incident is under investigation.

Police say that there is nothing to indicate that arresting officers caused injuries that led to Groff's death.