Portion of Route 30 in Lancaster County will be shut down today for construction blasting work

LANCASTER, Pa. — A portion of Route 30 in Lancaster County will be shut down later today so that blasting can be done for construction, Manheim Township Police announced.

The shutdown, which will last between five and 10 minutes, is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will affect both directions of the highway between Route 222 and New Holland Pike, the police department said.