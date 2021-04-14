Police seek help in identifying porch prowler in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a man seen prowling on the front porch of a home in Lancaster Township Monday night.
According to Manheim Township Police, the man was captured on a home surveillance camera prowling on the porch of a home on the 900 block of East Orange St. at about 9:29 p.m.
While he did not take any items or damage any property, the man was observed wandering on the front porch and looking around, police say.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is encouraged to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6041.\