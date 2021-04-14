Police seek help in identifying porch prowler in Lancaster

The man was seen wandering on the porch of a home on the 900 block of E. Orange St. in Lancaster Township Monday night, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a man seen prowling on the front porch of a home in Lancaster Township Monday night.

According to Manheim Township Police, the man was captured on a home surveillance camera prowling on the porch of a home on the 900 block of East Orange St. at about 9:29 p.m.

While he did not take any items or damage any property, the man was observed wandering on the front porch and looking around, police say.