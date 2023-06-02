Manheim Township Chief of Police Thomas Rudzinski is retiring today

Rudzinski joined the police department in May 1987 and has served as Chief of Police since 2017.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County police chief is retiring after 36 years.

Thomas E. Rudzinski, chief of the Manheim Township Police Department, spent his last day on duty Friday, the police department said.

Rudzinski joined the department in May 1987, rising up the ranks of Sergeant and Lieutenant before being selected as Chief of Police in April 2017.

A resident of Manheim Township, Rudzinski has shown over the years "that he cares about the community he spent his life serving," the police department said.

Rudzinski has earned six life-saving awards, a Distinguished Service Award, eight firearms proficiency awards and three Chief awards over his 36-year tenure.

He is currently serving as third vice president of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, is the immediate past president of Central Pennsylvania Chiefs, and his the current chairman of the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.