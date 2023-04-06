Manheim Community Pool will be closed to the public for the second straight season, borough officials say

Staffing issues and the need for upgrades and repairs have led to the pool's closure for a second straight year.

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Community Pool will not open to the public this season due to staffing and repair issues, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said Thursday.

The decision to keep the pool complex closed to the public for a second straight season was made at a borough council meeting last month.

The lap pool will remain open for use by the Manheim Summer Swim Team, which holds practices and swim meets there.

The Manheim Borough Council had previously hoped to open the lap pool to the public on weekends and holidays after contracting with the YMCA of the Roses to manage pool operations, including staffing.

But the YMCA recently said it would not be able to provide staffing for the pool.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing staffing challenges, the lap pool will not be able to be open to the public this season and the large and baby pools will again remain closed due to the extensive repairs necessary to safely operate the pool," the borough said on its website.

Last year, the council decided to keep the pool complex closed due to the cost of repairs required to safely open it, Fisher said. It also commissioned a feasibility study to determine the steps needed to complete repairs and re-open the pool.

"The borough commissioned a study which was completed in 2022 to evaluate the long-term possibilities and options for the facility," Fisher said in an email. "The YMCA of the Roses, who had been operating our pool, participated in and contributed financially to the study.