Man wanted in connection to stabbing in Upper Leacock Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (February 26): A man is wanted in connection to a stabbing.

Isaiah Manuel Rodriguez, "Izzy", 25, is wanted on aggravated assault charges.

His last known address was in New Holland.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts are asked to call police at 717-291-4676.

PREVIOUSLY: A man was injured in a stabbing early this morning in Upper Leacock Township, according to police.

Police say the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. when the victim and suspect got into a disagreement that escalated.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.