Man wanted for 2018 shooting in Lancaster surrenders to police

Freddys Dionicio-Gomez, 35, is accused of shooting a security guard outside a private club on Pershing Avenue in January 2018, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted on attempted homicide charges stemming from a January 2018 shooting on Howard Avenue and Rockland Street that left one man injured.

Freddys Dionicio-Gomez, 35, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday at the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station, according to police.

He is accused of shooting a 43-year-old man in the left arm on the night of Jan. 26, 2018, police say. Responding officers found the victim bleeding profusely and had to apply a tourniquet to stop the blood before the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police there was a disturbance at a private club on the 400 block of Pershing Avenue prior to the shooting. Two Hispanic men who had been inside the club earlier that night returned to start a disturbance with the victim, who was working as a security guard.

One of the suspects had a handgun, witnesses told police.

Both men fled the scene after the shooting, according to police.

The victim later told police he had removed the suspects from the club prior to the shooting, and one of them, later identified as Dionicio-Gomez, told him he was going to return and shoot him, police say.

Dionicio-Gomez later returned with a handgun and attempted to shoot at another person in the club, the victim said. The victim told police he sustained powder burns on his face because he was so close to the handgun when the suspect fired, police say.

The victim struggled to disarm Dionicio-Gomez, who allegedly fired the handgun 10-12 times during the struggle, police say. At least two bullets struck occupied structures -- the private club on the 400 block of Pershing Avenue, and a home on the 100 block of Locust St., police say.

The victim was shot in the arm while engaged in a struggle with Dionicio-Gomez, police say.