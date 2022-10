Officials say Brandon Smith died from multiple traumatic injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County on Friday evening.

The Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner says 27-year-old Brandon Smith of Mountville, was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound lane of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

