Man injured in Lancaster shooting; police are investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a reported shooting that left one person injured on the 200 block of West Vine Street Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:51 p.m., police say.

Callers to 911 reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing unknown young males running from the area, according to police.

At 3:06 p.m., police say they were notified that a 25-year-old man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower torso. He is currently being treated, police say. There was no further information on his condition.

Officers at the scene found spent shell casings and damage to parked, unoccupied vehicles.

Police are searching for additional evidence and attempting to find witnesses or potential surveillance video locations.

No suspects or additional victims, if any, have been identified at this time, police say.

It is unknown whether the incident is related to a reported shooting on the 500 block of Lafayette Street earlier on Monday, police say.