Man injured in crash involving motorcycle and car in Quarryville, police say

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A man was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Quarryville, Lancaster County Saturday afternoon, police say.

The crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. at North Lime and East State Street in the southern Lancaster County borough.

Responding officers found the motorcycle operator, whom they did not identify, lying in the road after the crash. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Quarryville Police requested assistance from the Quarryville Fire Company Fire Police, who helped close the eastbound lane of East State Street and the southbound lane of Lime Street.

The intersection was closed for an extended period of time while the Quarryville Police documented and processed the scene.