Man found lying injured on side of road in Lancaster County; police are investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating after a man was found injured along the side of the road on Route 501 in Warwick Township Friday morning.

The victim was suffering from lacerations and extensive bleeding, and required immediate medical treatment, police say. Because of the extent of his injuries, police were unable to interview the man to determine whether he was injured as part of a hit-and-run crash or by some other means.