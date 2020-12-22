Police: Texas man flies to Lancaster County to attack his ex

Police say the woman traveled to Lancaster County to visit family and to get away from the man

A Texas man flies to Lancaster County to attack his ex-girlfriend after she leaves the state to get away from him according to investigators.

Tomas Martinez-Martinez, 35, was arrested Monday at BWI, on his way back to Texas, after attacking the woman in West Hempfield Township.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, he and the woman were previously in a relationship, but she came to Lancaster County to get away from him and visit family.

Martinez-Martinez followed the woman, and attacked her at a house on Quarry Road.

Investigators say he threatened to kill her children, punched and strangled the woman. He also broke her cell phone so she couldn't call police.