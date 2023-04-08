Man dies after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in Lancaster County

Police are still investigating this incident but no foul play is suspected.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man in Lancaster County.

On Saturday, shortly before 1 p.m., first responders were called to an address on the 2100 block of Kentwood Drive in Manheim Township for a man reported unconscious in a tree.

At the scene, first responders found a deceased 39-year-old man.

Police say it appears the man had been trimming tree branches when one of the branches made contact with a power line and electrocuted him.

The county coroner's office pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident but say they don't suspect foul play.