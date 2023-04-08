x
Lancaster County

Man dies after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in Lancaster County

Police are still investigating this incident but no foul play is suspected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man in Lancaster County.

On Saturday, shortly before 1 p.m., first responders were called to an address on the 2100 block of Kentwood Drive in Manheim Township for a man reported unconscious in a tree.

At the scene, first responders found a deceased 39-year-old man.

Police say it appears the man had been trimming tree branches when one of the branches made contact with a power line and electrocuted him.

The county coroner's office pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident but say they don't suspect foul play.

The victim's next of kin has been notified.

