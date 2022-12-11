Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

Police say the man tried to turn left and crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.

The man tried to turn left and crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Police say the man passed the stopped vehicle on the shoulder of the road, making him not visible to the oncoming vehicle.

The man is in the hospital and is listed in stable but critical condition.