Man charged with groping clients during workout sessions in Lancaster

Rasheen Glover, 33, of Union Street, was charged Friday afternoon with three counts of indecent assault, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A personal trainer is charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault for groping clients during workout sessions.

The charges involve three victims, according to a release.

A Lancaster County detective filed the charges regarding incidents in 2018 and 2019 when Glover was a trainer with TF Fitness, DTime Training Fitness Center and R-Fitness, according to a release.

Glover assaulted the female victims during workout routines and under a disguise of taking before and after photos and measurements, police say.

His conduct included touching clients inappropriately and making sexually explicit comments, according to police documents.

In one incident, he attempted to pull a woman into a garage and held onto her cell phone as she tried to leave. Police say he did this while asking her to participate in various sexual acts.

In July of 2019, Glover inappropriately touch a woman while making sexually explicit comments.

In another incident in late 2018 or January 2019, Glover had a client pose for before and after progress photos and told her to remove her clothing as he inappropriately touched her body, police say.

Also in December 2018, Glover took progress photos of a woman and performed inappropriate sexual acts on her, according to court documents.

Police say the victims never consented to any of these inappropriate actions.

Glover was arraigned 2 p.m. Friday in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to court documents.