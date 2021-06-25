Man charged in March 26 pedestrian crash involving motorcycle in Lancaster

Neo Verling, 19, fled from the scene after striking a woman with his motorcycle on the first block of West King Street, police say. The woman suffered serious injury

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police have charged a Lancaster County man in connection to a pedestrian accident involving a motorcycle that occurred in the city last March.

Neo Verling, 19, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance, failure to yield right-of-way to pedestrians, and driving a motorcycle without protective equipment in connection to the March 26 incident.

According to police, Verling was driving a motorcycle that struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk on the first block of West King Street at about 1:15 p.m. The pedestrian, an adult woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash, police say.

Verling fled from the scene, according to police.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police's Auto Crimes Task Force used public and privately owned surveillance camera footage to identify Verling as the operator of the motorcycle, police say.

He was charged on May 21.