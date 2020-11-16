Man charged after fleeing traffic stop, leading police on vehicle chase through West Lancaster

Steven Martinez-Roman was taken into custody after being apprehended behind a business on the 2000 block of Columbia Ave. Sunday afternoon, Lancaster Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to elude police after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Steven Martinez-Roman, 26, was driving a red Jeep Wrangler in the area of Hawthorne Drive and Temple Avenue at about 2:27 p.m. when he allegedly committed a traffic violation, police say. An officer on patrol attempted to pull him over, but Martinez-Roman allegedly sped off, leading a police on a vehicle chase through West Lancaster.

The pursuing officer lost sight of Martinez-Roman's Jeep in the area of Columbia Avenue, police say. But another officer soon found it parked behind a business on the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue and took Martinez-Roman into custody.