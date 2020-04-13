Man charged after accidentally firing shotgun inside his Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 24-year-old Lancaster man is facing a charge of recklessly endangering another person after police say he accidentally discharged a shotgun inside his home earlier this month.
Manheim Township Police charged Brandon Soto, of the 1600 block of Judie Lane in Lancaster Township, after investigating an incident that occurred at his home on April 1.
According to police, Soto was attempting to unload a 20-gauge shotgun in his bedroom when the gun went off.
The incident occurred around 5:51 p.m., police say.
The charge was filed on Saturday, according to police.