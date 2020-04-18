Man allegedly attempts to rob Lynda’s Fuel and Deli in Ephrata Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man attempted to rob Lynda’s Fuel and Deli in Ephrata Township on Saturday afternoon, police say.
At approximately 4:05 p.m., a man entered the store, located on the 400 block of North Reading Road, and waited for another customer to leave before approaching the counter.
The man then showed the store employee a note, indicating he was armed with a gun.
Officials say the man became impatient when the clerk did not give him anything, so he left the store.
The man did not take anything, according to police.
Police say the man turned right out of the parking lot onto Church Avenue. He was driving a black Hyundai SUV with the license plate covered with a dark-colored cloth.