Man allegedly attempts to rob Lynda’s Fuel and Deli in Ephrata Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man attempted to rob Lynda’s Fuel and Deli in Ephrata Township on Saturday afternoon, police say.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., a man entered the store, located on the 400 block of North Reading Road, and waited for another customer to leave before approaching the counter.

The man then showed the store employee a note, indicating he was armed with a gun.

Officials say the man became impatient when the clerk did not give him anything, so he left the store.

The man did not take anything, according to police.