Man accused of shining laser in police officers' eyes during protests in Lancaster will stand trial

Pedro Velasquez, 26, is charged with 7 felonies and 6 misdemeanors stemming from his alleged actions during protests at the Lancaster Police station in September.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man facing several charges for repeatedly shining a green laser at police detectives' eyes after a September police-involved shooting in the city was ordered to stand trial, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

Pedro Velasquez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and related offenses, according to prosecutors. Police say he was seen shining a green laser at the eyes of police detectives who were inside and on the roof of the Lancaster Bureau of Police station on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, during protests of the police-involved shooting that killed Ricardo Munoz, 27, on Sept. 13.

At the preliminary hearing, assistant District Attorney Alex Egner presented testimony that the green laser can cause eye damage if pointed directly at a person’s eye.

When police approached Velasquez on Sept. 15, he resisted arrest and tried to incite a crowd to assist him, police say. Later, he allegedly provided a false information to police.



In all, Velasquez is charged with seven felonies and six misdemeanors.

Velasquez posted a combined $50,000 bail on two dockets. He is presumed innocent.