Man accused of impersonating police officer in New Holland, Lancaster County

Brian Daily, 55, allegedly identified himself as a police officer to a hotel employee, and to the actual police officer who showed up to arrest him, police say.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a man with impersonating a public servant after he allegedly identified himself as a police officer to an employee at the New Holland hotel where he was residing.

Brian Daily, 55, no known address, also told the employee they were under investigation, according to New Holland Police.

He then called 911 and the New Holland Police Department's non-emergency line eight times and threatened the dispatchers, police say.

The alleged incidents occurred Tuesday night at the Hollander Hotel on the 300 block of East Main Street in the borough, police say.

During his last 911 call, Daily allegedly falsely reported that there was a gas leak at the hotel, according to police.

When he was arrested later that night in Sadsbury Township, he allegedly told the arresting officer he was a member of the New Holland Police Department and said he had a badge.

He was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison, where he was detained after failing to post $10,000 bail.