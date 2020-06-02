Man accused of filming woman's lower body in Lancaster restaurant

Derek Beane, 41, of Myerstown, was caught using his cellphone to film the woman, who caught him in the act, Lancaster Police allege.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police have charged a 41-year-old Lebanon County man with two misdemeanors after he allegedly was caught filming a woman's lower body at a Lancaster restaurant earlier this month.

Derek Beane, of Myerstown, is charged with invasion of privacy and possessing an instrument of crime in connection to the incident, which occurred Jan. 3 at The Pressroom on the first block of West King Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

According to police, Beane was seated at the bar of the restaurant when he began filming the woman with his cell phone. The woman allegedly saw what Beane was doing and immediately called police.

Police say the incident was also captured on surveillance cameras.

Beane has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.