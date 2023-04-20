Berks County man in legal mess after leaving a mess in restroom at Lancaster County police station

Malcolm White allegedly stuffed a toilet with paper towels and scattered other paper towels filled with fecal matter on the floor at the East Cocalico Twp. station.

DENVER, Pa. — A messy trip to the restroom in a Lancaster County police station has led to a legal mess for a Berks County man, police said Thursday.

Malcolm Dreshon White, 28, of Sinking Spring, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after an incident at the East Cocalico Township Police Station in Denver on March 16, the police department said Thursday.

According to police, White entered the station's lobby at about 5:15 p.m. and asked to use the bathroom.

After he left, police discovered he had stuffed a toilet with paper towels and left paper towels and toilet paper—some containing fecal matter—all over the bathroom floor.

White was arraigned on the charge on April 17 before Magisterial Judge Clark Bearinger, who set bail at $2,500.