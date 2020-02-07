Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years in prison for beating, sexually assaulting woman, then beating her child

Luis Martinez-Colomba, 33, must also register his whereabouts with police under Megan's Law for the rest of his life, prosecutors say

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years in prison for beating and sexually assaulting a woman -- and beating the woman's toddler because the child was crying as his mother was attacked, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Luis Martinez-Colomba, 33, is also required to register his whereabouts with police under the terms of Megan's Law for the rest of his life, the DA said.

Martinez-Colomba proclaimed his innocence during a sentencing hearing in front of Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller, claiming the victim lied and that his lawyer was ineffective, the DA said.

Miller was unmoved, sentencing Martinez-Colomba to a term of 7.5 to 20 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said Martinez-Colomba is a “monster” who preys on the “weak and helpless," according to the DA.

Ponessa cited Martinez-Colomba’s history of domestic violence convictions, and presented testimony at a January trial that Martinez-Colomba beat the woman, forced her to perform a sexual act, then beat the toddler because he cried during the assault.

The assaults happened Aug. 22, 2018, in a vehicle in Lancaster city.

Judge Miller, while ordering sentence on Tuesday, said Martinez-Colomba has been violent to every woman who came into his life and that the community must be protected from him.

When the woman reported the beatings, Martinez-Colomba hid from police for about two weeks in wooded areas in Quarryville and Lancaster County Park, prosecutors said.