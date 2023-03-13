Suspected Lancaster prowler identified by anonymous tipster, police claim

LANCASTER, Pa. — An anonymous tip to the Lancaster Crimewatch page has led to charges against a suspected Peeping Tom in the city, Lancaster Police said Monday.
Luis Anthony Figueroa, 31, will be charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime after being identified by an anonymous tipster, police said.
Figueroa was allegedly spotted lurking and prowling on the rear fire escape of an apartment building on the 200 block of East King Street on at least three occasions in December 2022 and January of this year, police claim.
He allegedly was spotted trying to look into windows of the building on the night of Jan. 31, police said. A man with a similar physical description was spotted performing similar actions on Dec. 14, 2022 and Jan. 25, according to police.