Suspected Lancaster prowler identified by anonymous tipster, police claim

Luis Figueroa, 31, has been identified as the suspect seen lurking and prowling around an apartment building on the 200 block of East King St., Lancaster Police said

LANCASTER, Pa. — An anonymous tip to the Lancaster Crimewatch page has led to charges against a suspected Peeping Tom in the city, Lancaster Police said Monday.

Luis Anthony Figueroa, 31, will be charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime after being identified by an anonymous tipster, police said.

Figueroa was allegedly spotted lurking and prowling on the rear fire escape of an apartment building on the 200 block of East King Street on at least three occasions in December 2022 and January of this year, police claim.