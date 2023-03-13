x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Suspected Lancaster prowler identified by anonymous tipster, police claim

Luis Figueroa, 31, has been identified as the suspect seen lurking and prowling around an apartment building on the 200 block of East King St., Lancaster Police said
Credit: Lancaster Police
Luis Figueroa

LANCASTER, Pa. — An anonymous tip to the Lancaster Crimewatch page has led to charges against a suspected Peeping Tom in the city, Lancaster Police said Monday.

Luis Anthony Figueroa, 31, will be charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime after being identified by an anonymous tipster, police said.

Figueroa was allegedly spotted lurking and prowling on the rear fire escape of an apartment building on the 200 block of East King Street on at least three occasions in December 2022 and January of this year, police claim.

Credit: Lancaster Bureau of Police

He allegedly was spotted trying to look into windows of the building on the night of Jan. 31, police said. A man with a similar physical description was spotted performing similar actions on Dec. 14, 2022 and Jan. 25, according to police.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Vinyl records sell more than CDs after more than 30 years

Before You Leave, Check This Out