Here's how you can profess your love for your sweetheart on a signpost in downtown Lancaster

For $45 you can choose from a number of pre-written heart messages that you can add a person's name to.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Valentine's day is less than a week away and if you want to celebrate your love for that special someone you can do someone with special hanging hearts in Lancaster.

The Rotary Club of Lancaster Penn Square's sixth annual sale of hanging Valentine's Day hearts is in full swing.

"The idea is to take your special person downtown and show them how much you love them and have them find their heart, your heart," said Penn Square Rotary Club President Anne Williams

The hearts will then be hung from lamp posts all throughout downtown Lancaster.