Long's Park Summer Concert Series will stream digital concerts this year

The annual summer concerts series' live schedule was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but the music will go on with weekly digital shows, organizers say

LANCASTER, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced the Long's Park Amphitheater Foundation to scrap the live performance schedule for its Summer Music Concert series, but the outbreak hasn't stopped the music completely.

The Foundation announced Monday that it has come up with an alternative plan to the in-person concerts it was forced to cancel this year. On Sunday, June 7, it will put on the first in a series of weekly digital concert performances instead.

“As with many other organizations, the Foundation has experienced significant programming challenges resulting from COVID-19,” said Brad Zuke, chair of the Summer Music Series Committee, in a press release. “But instead of having a gap year, we’re pivoting to a digital platform for our concerts.

"We do realize it won’t be the same experience from home as it is in-person, but we hope residents can enjoy these concerts while also staying safe and healthy.”

The digital concert series will include exclusive pre-recorded content from artists who were scheduled to perform live this summer, as well as privately streamed shows from the amphitheater stage. (Note: concerts streamed from the amphitheater are closed to the public).

Other shows will feature professionally mixed audio from popular performances at previous summer concerts in the park, the Foundation said.

The digital concerts will be streamed and shared Sundays at 7 p.m. on the Long's Park Summer Concert Series social media channels and from its website.

The digital concerts set for June are:

June 7: Thornetta Davis

Tune in for exclusive pre-recorded content from blues singer Thornetta Davis. Davis is known as “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” and her strong, commanding, melodic voice has won her numerous awards. Her latest CD, “Honest Woman,” won eight Detroit Music Awards, two Blues Music Award nominations and “Best Soul/Blues Album” by Blues Blast Magazine. Davis’ husband, James “Jamalot” Anderson, joins her on percussion for this performance.

June 14: Joy Ike and Adam Blessing

Join Philadelphia’s Joy Ike and Lancaster’s own Adam Blessing, whose piano and guitar based story-teller’s singer-songwriter performances will be privately streamed from the amphitheater stage (closed to the general public).

Learn more about Ike at https://www.joyike.com/ and Blessing at https://www.reverbnation.com/adamblessing.

June 21: BRAND X

Enjoy this professionally-mixed recording of the 2017 Summer Music Series live performance from jazz fusion artists BRAND X. Recognized as pioneers in the music industry, BRAND X has helped create an entire musical genre and influenced a wide range of musicians and bands.

Learn more about Brand X: http://www.facebook.com/OfficialBrandX.

June 28: Sweet Leda

Led by their powerhouse frontwoman Julie Cymek, Annapolis Maryland’s Sweet Leda will perform original music inspired by a rich blend of new school funk, psychedelic rock, soul and pop. Described as “Zeppelin meets Chili Peppers,” Sweet Leda’s anticipated show-stopping performance will be privately streamed from the amphitheater stage (closed to the general public). Learn more about Sweet Leda: http://sweetleda.com/.

Please note that livestreamed performances from the amphitheater stage are not open to the public.