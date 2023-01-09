45th annual Long's Park Art Festival kicks off

More than 12,000 people are expected to attend the three-day festival, which features 200 artists chosen through a competitive jury system.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The 45th annual Long’s Park Art Festival kicked off Friday, transforming the park into an outdoor art gallery.

“People are coming from New Jersey, Connecticut, Baltimore, Virginia. This is a nationally recognized event,” said Tom Ellis, president of the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation.

Letitia Lee, an artist from Bethesda, Md., said this was her first time at the festival. She said she paints with bright, vivid colors to imbue positive energy into all her work.

“I always tell people when they’re buying my stuff, see how it makes you feel. Go look at other stuff and see how it makes you feel because you have to look at it every day,” Lee said.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for Long’s Park’s annual Summer Music Series, which includes 13 free concerts throughout the summer.

The festival features 25 different categories of art, including sculpture, painting, ceramics and jewelry.

“I have a collection of earrings so I’ve just been going booth to booth searching for earrings,” said Morgan Reese, an F&M College student who was visiting Long’s Park for the first time.

The festival continues Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.