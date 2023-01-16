Businesses across Central Pa. expected to shine at inaugural ball

From food to music, Pennsylvania's finest will be on display as people celebrate the swearing-in of the governor and lieutenant governor.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Tomorrow marks the first official day in office for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis.

The buzz spans far beyond the capitol in Harrisburg, especially at Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.

"It’s a pleasure to be a part of," Co-Owner Jacob Gruver said. "It's once in a lifetime.”

But for Gruver and Armstrong Valley Winery co-owner Dean Miller, this is their second consecutive inaugural ball.

“We were actually there four years ago for Governor Wolf," Gruver said.

Miller believes the honor shows they do more than just make award-winning wines.

"It’s always nice to be recognized for what you do," Miller said. "It makes you feel like you’re doing something right."

It's also a way the duo feels connected to the State Capitol.

However, the Pennsylvania pride doesn’t stop with the menu. Musical performances feature talent from across the state, including Pittsburgh’s Wiz Khalifa.

FOX43 caught up with DJ and Music Director Brandon “DJ Bonics” Glova as final preparations were being made ahead of the inaugural celebration.

“It’s not a long show but it is an important show," Glova said. "We gotta make sure everything’s right."

As a Philadelphia native, Glova says he’s proud to represent his home state and celebrate the new administration.

"I feel special about being a part of this because bands like Mt. Joy, DJ Active, Wiz Khalifa [are performing,]" Glova said. "We’re all people from Pennsylvania.”

Gruver and Miller share that same feeling.