Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show canceled due to COVID-19

The event normally draws more than 700 vendors and thousands of craft fans to the heart of downtown Lititz.

LITITZ, Pa. — The 2020 Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show, scheduled for August 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, organizers said on the event's website.

Venders who have registered for this year's event will receive a letter in a few weeks explaining how payments will be handled, and how to register for the 2021 show, organizers said.

First launched in 1979, the Craft Show is regarded as one of the top shows on the East Coast, regularly drawing more than 700 vendors from across the U.S. and Canada and attracting thousands to the heart of downtown Lititz.

The show is held on Main Street, Broad Street, and in Lititz Springs Park.